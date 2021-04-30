Maverick Boys & Girls Club summer camp sells out a month before opening day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a year of everything from online learning, to masks and isolation, many parents aren’t wasting time to sign up their kids for summer time.
Parents like, Kristin Byrum see it as an antidote to a school year when their children have been socially isolated and glued to a computer screen.
“It was overwhelming, it was overwhelming for them,” said Byrum. “Every day Aron would say ‘Mom I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to be online, I want to go back to school’. AJ, she’s a very social person so she also wanted to go back to school just to see her friends but she loved her teachers too.”
This year, she made sure to be ready to sign her kids up for the Maverick Boys & Girls Club summer camp.
“I set up an alarm five minutes before on the day it was going to open,” said Byrum. “I’m sitting there, signing my kids up on my phone at the gym.”
Byrum it’s not the only one eager to send her kids back to camp this summer.
For the first time, The Maverick opened registration for its summer camp with more than a month ahead and not only are they sold out, but even have a waiting list.
“We didn’t think we filled up that fast,” said Donna Soira, CEO/executive director of The Maverick. “But we had parents calling, asking us, ‘when are you going to open registrations?’ It was kind of a race, an electronic race ‘cause the only way to can sign up is online.”
The organization usually opens applications a week prior to the start of their summer camp, but after going from serving 300 kids to 150 last year, they wanted to give parents enough time to register.
“There’s just a big need in the community for an affordable, safe place for kids to go,” said Soira.
Byrun says she now feel a weight off her shoulders knowing her kids have a place to go this summer, while she works and takes teaching classes.
The camp officially starts June 7, and lasts the whole summer.
“The kids that come here, they have friends, they learn things, they learn things about themselves,” said Byrum.
The camp recommends parents to still sign up just in case someone drops out and a space opens up.
The Maverick is hoping that in the near future they are able to move to a bigger building, where they can continue to offer affordable child care to more families.
