Man charged with murder in Amarillo shooting death arrested in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the suspect in the death of an Amarillo man last summer was arrested in Houston yesterday.
Darius Quamine Allen was arressted by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and booked into the Harris County Jail.
Officials said he is being held on two warrants out of Potter County for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting occurred at a home in the 100 block of S. Tennessee Street on July 17.
Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Barry Ray Hemphill dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
