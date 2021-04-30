Lady Sandies leave legacy, winning first Region 1-5A track team title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies have built a unique track program, featuring individual events coming together for the program’s first ever Region 1-5A team title. Not what you normally hear from an individualized sport like track and field. The coveted trophy came down to the mile relay.
“Being the last race is probably the best because everyone is screaming and like it came down to the last race especially at Regionals,” said senior 300 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay state qualifier Symone Quiles.
“It felt amazing. We all had this emotional moment after we won and we got our trophy,” said Amarillo High senior discus state qualifier Payton Bray. “We all talked about how amazing and how we all just contributed to the team.”
“We are known to have that standardized winning mentality, and I think just coming out here, running our best, sets a great tone for the younger people,” said senior 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay state qualifier Brianna Brantley.
The Lady Sandies won by three points. Every race mattered, including the 4x200 meter relay. Amarillo High enters the Class 5A State meet with the third fastest time of 1:40.36, which became the Region 1-5A meet record.
“When I got the baton we were in third place, and I saw this girl in front of me and I said nope I’m going to get you today,” said Brantley. “I think what also encouraged me is that after the 4x100 we got third place, and Centennial their last leg was talking about how she wasn’t going to let me beat her in anything. I used that as an encouragement.”
Amarillo High senior Payton Bray contributed 16 team points from the discus ring, finishing fifth with a personal best throw of 135-01. She also added six points in shot put.
“I’ve actually been working on it all season to beat the school record and I finally did,” said Bray. “It was actually my first throw.”
University of Central Arkansas signee Quiles will compete in the 300 meter hurdles and mile relay, alongside relay teammate Brianna Brantley. Both are excited to have made Amarillo High history.
“We worked hard for this. It wasn’t just given to us. We’re dedicated.”
Congratulations to the Lady Sandies and good luck at the 5A State meet next week May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin. The boys also won the team title, making AHS the first school in Amarillo ISD history to win both team titles in the same season.
