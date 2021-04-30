Gracie’s Project struggling to care for 180 animals in the shelter

“There’s a pound in our community that has several dogs and you know what pounds do is they keep them for so long and when their deadline gets close, they have no choice because they’re full as well, that they have to euthanize those animals. So, we have four that we were still trying to find a safe place for. We were able to help a couple get in boarding this week but without sponsors, without sponsoring, you know, we’re at a loss that we can’t do anything, you know, we just feel like our hands are tied unfortunately,” said Merriett.