Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in fake threats to Amarillo schools
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 2:20 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Student Crime Stoppers need help identifying a person who made several fake calls about threats to schools in Amarillo.

Today, a call was placed to a middle school reporting a bomb on campus.

Several calls have been made this month reporting threats and safety concerns of students on campuses in the Caprock Cluster.

If you have any information about these fake calls, call Student Crime Stoppers at (806) 372-8477.

Your information could earn you a $1,000 reward.

