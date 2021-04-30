Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in fake threats to Amarillo schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Student Crime Stoppers need help identifying a person who made several fake calls about threats to schools in Amarillo.
Today, a call was placed to a middle school reporting a bomb on campus.
Several calls have been made this month reporting threats and safety concerns of students on campuses in the Caprock Cluster.
If you have any information about these fake calls, call Student Crime Stoppers at (806) 372-8477.
Your information could earn you a $1,000 reward.
