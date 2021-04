We’ve toned down the winds and are ready to welcome in some sunshine for what should be a great Friday. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area, with the southern portions being a bit cooler thanks to some cloud cover. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will get warmer as we head for the 80s going into Sunday, but aside from today, winds will be a bit gusty in the 10-25 mph range, so today will most definitely be the day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air!