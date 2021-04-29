Skies Clearing

Scattered showers yielded several tenths in its heaviest areas yesterday, mainly the southwest around eastern New Mexico, with lower totals everywhere else. As we go into Thursday, we could see some lingering light showers in the southwest still, but rain chances will diminish going throughout the day, leaving mostly sunny skies behind, and highs in the mid-70s with winds still out of the north at 15-25 mph. This will help set the stage for the incoming weekend as we’ll see more sunny weather with highs climbing into the upper-70s and low 80s at times. Thankfully right now winds aren’t looking too bad after today.