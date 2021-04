The winds will continue to die down for the rest of the night and will only be at 5-10 mph as we drop to the mid 40s. Friday will be very nice with sunny skies, light winds and temps that will reach the mid 70s. Saturday will be pretty nice also as highs reach the mid 70s but the winds will come in at 10-20 mph. Westerly winds will warm us into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday.