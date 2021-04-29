Kids to participate in Lemonade Day, learn about business Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids will have the chance to learn about starting and operating their own business during Amarillo Lemonade Day on Saturday.
The event will be a free, experimental program to teach kids how to own and operate a business, starting with a lemonade stand.
Lemonade Day is sponsored by local organizations and encourages kids to start a lemonade stand and register that stand online.
Registration is currently closed, but a list of lemonade stands participating Saturday can be found online.
