Kids to participate in Lemonade Day, learn about business Saturday

Lemonade Day (Source: Lemonade Day)
By Bailie Myers | April 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:24 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids will have the chance to learn about starting and operating their own business during Amarillo Lemonade Day on Saturday.

The event will be a free, experimental program to teach kids how to own and operate a business, starting with a lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day is sponsored by local organizations and encourages kids to start a lemonade stand and register that stand online.

Registration is currently closed, but a list of lemonade stands participating Saturday can be found online.

