GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how 2 students created a heart warming accomplishment

“It brought a tear to your eye, you know with all that hard work you’ve put in the last two years getting to see it come to action and him being able to use it, and his kids being there to witness it and see it, and all his coworkers they were just as happy as he was because they’re not having to lift him anymore, and so it was a really really cool experience, once in a lifetime, and it makes it all worth it,” said Weston Hart.