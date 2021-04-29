GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how 2 students created a heart warming accomplishment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Addressing the needs of others can generate amazing innovations and result in heart warming accomplishments.
Some Vega high school students have a very inspirational story.
These students made a horse trailer, but not just any horse trailer - in fact, it is the only one like it in the world.
It incorporates some very unique design, mechanical components, and specialized functions, but the trailer didn’t come from a factory or major farm equipment corporation – but from two high school students in Vega.
“So we actually had to start from scratch on this design. I’ve never seen anything like it before, and we really wanted to make sure he had something that was one of a kind but useful. Not just fancy, but useful, and so for the combination of hydrolic motors and gears and a lot of technology,” said Weston Hart and Masyn Friemel.
It’s the inspiration and compassion behind the story that is so captivating.
The trailer was built to simply bless a disabled horse trainer Weston had met when he was younger.
“I met Justin when I was 10 years old at roping, and I saw how he was having to be picked up out of his wheelchair and put onto the horse. Every time he wanted to get on or off of his horse, and it kinda made me realize he needs something better and more independence. I have decided that I would build him something that he wouldn’t have to pay for that was going to be a life system or a ramp or something to go on his current horse trailer,” said Weston Hart.
And right there at Vega High school, in the FFA Ag Mechanic Program, the amazing project to help a man onto his horse was born.
“Weston, my partner, he came to me last year. He asked me if I wanted to do this with him, and he told me the story of everything, and I thought it was a really good idea. I wanted to be apart of this experience,” said Masyn Friemel.
Weston and Masyn have spent more than two years and 600 man hours in the intricate design, development and construction of this impressive machine and elaborate gift that will change the life of another.
“It speaks wonders for those kids to have that fortitude and that desire to want to better somebody else through their skill and their actions,” said Jay Newton.
Although the boys have already won many awards for this outstanding project, the real reward lies in the impact it has had on the recipient.
“The very first time he ever got to see it in-person, he actually was able to get from his wheelchair onto the chair and lift himself up and get on a horse,” said Weston.
“It brought a tear to your eye, you know with all that hard work you’ve put in the last two years getting to see it come to action and him being able to use it, and his kids being there to witness it and see it, and all his coworkers they were just as happy as he was because they’re not having to lift him anymore, and so it was a really really cool experience, once in a lifetime, and it makes it all worth it,” said Weston Hart.
How awesome is that to have two high school students using ingenuity and innovation just to help another human being and in a very marvelous way? That is some good news!
If you would like to support this project and the delivery of the trailer, you can send donations to this address:
Weston Hart/Vega FFA, P.O. Box 190, Vega.
