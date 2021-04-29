Ford Fun Day 2021 to fund bicycles for kids in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gene Messer Ford and The Texas Panhandle Mustang Club will host Ford Fun Day 2021 on Saturday, May 1 to fund bicycles for kids in need.
The 39th annual car show will be held at Gene Messer Ford located at 3400 Soncy Road from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The car show is open to all makes and models of vehicles with a $25 entry fee.
The first 100 cars will receive a goodie bag and a dash plaque.
There will be a raffle for Springfield Hellcat three-inch micro-compact 9mm handgun.
The raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25.
The event will raise money to purchase bicycles for kids in Child Protective Services, for the Food Bank and for Angel Tree.
