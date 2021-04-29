Burro de Mayo donkey race to benefit Amarillo nonprofits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You have the chance to participate in a unique kind of fundraiser run to benefit a couple of local nonprofits.
Burro de Mayo takes place this coming Sunday, May 3.
Participants will run with one of the 14 donkeys donated or participate in a two mile trail race.
Proceeds benefit two organizations in our area.
“The net proceeds...half of those will benefit the Bridge, and then we’ve got another organization, which is the Bureau of Land Management Horse and Burro program. So we’ve got two charities, an animal and human charity, we’re benefiting,” said Karen Roberts, owner of Get Fit.
You can sign up the morning of the race until 9:00 a.m. or through this link.
