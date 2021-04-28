Semi catches fire after ‘major accident’ south of Stratford on US 287

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working what they call a “major traffic accident” south of Stratford on US 287.
According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around six miles south of Stratford in the northbound lane of US 287.
Video shows a semi-truck on fire at the scene of the crash.
Traffic traveling north is diverted at this time.
We do not know if anyone was injured in this crash.
We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.
