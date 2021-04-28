Sandies top Rebels

Sandies’ Will Franklin drove in five runs on two hits, a double in the first and second inning. Amarillo High’s bats got hot in the second, scoring seven total runs led by Franklin, Will Maynard and Jake Maynard. Tascosa answered in the third scoring four runs on two hits. Later in the fourth inning, Amarillo High’s Davien Berry hit the lone homer of the game. AHS pitcher Tristan Curless lasted five inning, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out eight.