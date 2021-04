The rain has ended across the area and the north winds will make for a chilly morning. Northerly winds will make for a windy Thursday and will help keep highs in the low 70s for the afternoon hours before the wind starts to die down. Friday will start out chilly again but the day will be much nicer with light winds and highs near 70°. Saturday will be a beautiful day with light winds and mid 70s before the heat hits on Sunday.