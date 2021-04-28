Possible Widespread Rain

Thanks to some already moist air in place, and an incoming cold front, we could very well track some widespread showers and thunderstorms as we go into the midday hours today. Temperatures will be generally cooler, with highs in the low 70s for much of the area thanks to said cold front, which will turn our winds out of the north at 10-20 mph, but thankfully not too windy. Starting in the early afternoon, showers and weak thunderstorms could start to pop up in the west, tracking their way northeast going into the evening. There’s also a possibility that showers could linger in the west until early Thursday morning. After that, we’re looking at a dry, but not quite as warm outlook for the weekend.