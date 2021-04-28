NWTH and BSA receive five tablets from March of Dimes for new mothers in NICU

“Unfortunately, we do have moms that are on bed rest and here for extended periods of time and if they don’t have any way to connect with the outside world and their family can’t come in, this gives them the capability to be able to connect. We do hear from a lot of our moms and dads at the NICU that they really feel like they don’t know what’s going on and they’re not connected. So, it’s a great benefit for that patient population,” said Patti Thompson, chief nursing officer for NWTH.