MudBugs take down Bulls 4-1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls hosted the Shreveport MudBugs for a two-game series. The Bulls fell short 4-1 in the 11 a.m. puck drop kids game. Jere Vaisanen scored the lone goal for the Bulls in the second period.
”Got to play in front of their net. You’ve got to play in situations where you’re going to get cross checked. You’re going to get punched in the face. You’re going to be in uncomfortable situations, but they’re willing to defend the middle of the ice very well,” said Head Coach Rocky Russo. “They’re willing to defend in transition very well, and if we continue to go to try to play perimeter hockey we’re not going to have a lot of success.”
The puck drops for game two on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m.
