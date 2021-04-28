Every Drop Counts Poster contest looking for a new young artist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo wants to remind residents of the importance of water conservation with ‘Every Drop Counts’ poster contest where young artists can help.
The goal of the ‘Every Drop Counts’ contest is to increase public awareness of the importance of water conservation.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can participate by creating artwork/posters that depict conservation.
The grand prize winner will receive five Wonderland Park passes and a Kindle Fire HD 10 tablet.
Other prizes in different grade categories include Discovery Center passes and AMP’D Adventure Park passes.
The deadline for submissions is May 20 at noon.
A total of 13 winners will have their artwork featured in the 2020 ‘Every Drop Counts’ calendar and will be recognized by the Mayor and Amarillo City Council at the May 25 City Council meeting.
For all the information, including contest rules, requirement prizes, how to submit artwork and entry forms, click here.
