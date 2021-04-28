Canyon’s Samuel Ashley signs with Texas Tech

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Senior long distance runner Samuel Ashley signed his national letter of intent to compete for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The four-year varsity letterman will run the mile, two-mile and cross country for the Red Raiders, but but first he’ll take his talent to the Class 4A state track meet for the second time in his high school career.
Ashley is seeded number one in the state in the 1600 meters, clocking a time of 4 minutes, 20.18 seconds. He ranks second in the 3200 meters, setting the region 1 to 4A meet record of 9 minutes, 37.98 seconds last week.
Although Ashley is excited to run for a D-1 school, he says the academics is what lured him to tech as well.
”I chose it because it’s a D-1 but, the main reason is because they have a really good tutor program and basically they were telling me you aren’t going to fail unless you want to, and obviously I don’t want to fail,” said Ashley.
Congratulations again to Samuel Ashley will look to bring home the gold medal next week in the mile and two-mile at the Class 5A state meet.
