The BullHorn, featuring Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth head coach in Bulls program history, Rocky Russo, is sending Amarillo back to the NAHL playoffs. In a tough game against South Division rivals the Shreveport MudBugs, we decided to mic up Coach Russo to be featured on The BullHorn. Fans can get an inside look at what Coach Russo tells his players on the bench.
Russo played his college hockey at Kent State University, where he graduated from in 2005 with a degree in Business Management. The Golden Flashes played in 3 National Tournaments during his time with the university.
