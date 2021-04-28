Blake Bryant leaves legacy at Canyon football

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles says their farewell to a legend, Head Football Coach, Blake Bryant after 21 years with the Canyon Family. Bryant announced his retirement on Wednesday, April 28 to his coaches and players before sharing the news to the media.
Bryant ends his Canyon coaching career with an overall record of (158-82), plus 17 trips to playoffs, including two state semifinal appearances in 2006 and this past season. His 158 victories are the most among any active head football coach in the Texas Panhandle.
Bryant made a legacy on the Gridiron, and the hearts of all the players he has ever coached. He leaves behind a solid coaching staff who have all contributed over 18 years at Canyon, Offensive Coordinator Todd Winfrey, Wide Receivers Coach John Doan, Offensive Line Coach Billy Rushing and freshman Coach Wade Williams.
”For 34 years, whether it’s her coming and watching me play football, or going to the games I was coaching in, every year she just said, ‘Blake, whatever you want to do, I’m in.’ At the end of this season, I asked her the question and she just said, ‘I’m only going to have to answer it once, you’re not going to like the answer but, here it is. I’ve been sharing you for 34 years, and I’m tired of it,” said Canyon Coach Blake Bryant.
”We can sit here and talk about me all you want, but that’s that coaching staff and those kids is why I get to stand here today. I admire them as coaches, they are great motivators and they get the job done. Something that is really important to me is that we model how to be good human beings. Our coaches do a super job of doing that and that is probably one of the most important things we can do,” said Bryant.
Congratulations to Coach Bryant on his retirement.
A new Head Coach has not been named, but Coach Bryant has faith that Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker and the entire Eagles staff will make the right hire.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.