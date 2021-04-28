Amarillo police looking for man considered missing and endangered

James Justin Johnson, considered missing and endangered (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:57 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding a man considered missing and endangered.

Police are looking for 28-year-old James Justin Johnson.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say he left his grandmother’s home near North Marrs Street and Northeast 6th Avenue on Sunday.

Police also say he said he wanted to commit suicide.

He is possibly traveling to California or to his apartment in Canyon.

Law enforcement and his family believe him to be in danger.

If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

