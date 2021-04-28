Amarillo High’s Symone Quiles signs with Central Arkansas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies track team celebrated senior Symone Quiles commitment to the university of Central Arkansas, where she’ll compete in the 100 and 400 meter hurdles.
She qualified for the class 5A State Championships in the 300 meter hurdles and the mile relay for the second time in her career. Her fastest time in the 300 hurdles is 44.15 seconds that she ran back in 2019.
Quiles was surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches on her signing day. She is excited to join the D1 Bears track team for the culture and coaches.
”It’s just the culture that they have there already that’s built, and I’m really excited to continue to build that culture. The fact that another one of my teammates Jill Bair is going there is also exciting to go with her. I just love competing and I just couldn’t imagine stopping now,” said Quiles.
Quiles enters the State meet with the third fastest time in the 300 meter hurdles and seventh seed in the mile relay.
