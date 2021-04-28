Amarillo College Esports team captures championship, finishes season undefeated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Esports varsity Overwatch team finished the season undefeated on April 22 by capturing the GGleagues Central Division B Championship.
According to a news release, the Badgers finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record.
“This team has enjoyed great success throughout the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021 due to their fantastic teamwork, endurance and amazing work ethic,” said Christopher George, instructor of cyber security and Esports advisor.
“The team’s record in the fall was 10-1 with their only loss coming in the championship match,” said George. “This spring they were a perfect 12-0, and I’m proud of their unified commitment to excellence. This championship is very well-deserved.”
Alexander Ho was named League MVP.
Members of the AC varsity, along with their gamertags, are:
Sina Aria – MAGIA
Zander Cortez – MOLETACK
Aiden Foos – ASKYF
Alexander Ho – RAIN
Broderick McAfee – SILVERFIST
Diego Phipps – ZILLY
Josiah Raab – GABE
Mason Stuart – COOLBREEZE09
To watch a replay of the championship, click here.
