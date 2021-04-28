Amarillo College Esports team captures championship, finishes season undefeated

Amarillo College Esports team captures championship, finishes season undefeated
Advisor Christopher George, left, and the AC Esports varsity Overwatch team (Source: Amarillo College)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 2:38 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Esports varsity Overwatch team finished the season undefeated on April 22 by capturing the GGleagues Central Division B Championship.

According to a news release, the Badgers finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record.

“This team has enjoyed great success throughout the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021 due to their fantastic teamwork, endurance and amazing work ethic,” said Christopher George, instructor of cyber security and Esports advisor.

“The team’s record in the fall was 10-1 with their only loss coming in the championship match,” said George. “This spring they were a perfect 12-0, and I’m proud of their unified commitment to excellence. This championship is very well-deserved.”

Alexander Ho was named League MVP.

Members of the AC varsity, along with their gamertags, are:

Sina Aria – MAGIA

Zander Cortez – MOLETACK

Aiden Foos – ASKYF

Alexander Ho – RAIN

Broderick McAfee – SILVERFIST

Diego Phipps – ZILLY

Josiah Raab – GABE

Mason Stuart – COOLBREEZE09

To watch a replay of the championship, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.