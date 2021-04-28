Alibates Flint Quarries to host Junior Ranger Day

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is holding a Junior Ranger Day on Saturday.
The event will be 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and begins at the Alibates Visitor Center.
Activities take place throughout the day and the program is free of charge.
Park rangers will have interactive discussions on native american art, mammals of the Texas Panhandle, hiking and more.
All ages are encouraged to participate, even adults.
Families should bring a packed lunch.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.