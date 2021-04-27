WT baseball and softball teams prepare for final LSC series before playoffs

CANYON, Texas - WT baseball and softball conference play are nearing their end, with playoffs in sight.
The WT baseball team is 26-3 overall. The buffs have had a solid season and have just one series left before playoffs.
Head Coach, Matt Vanderburg says the series with A&M Kingsville being cancelled hurt them in terms of staying in a solid routine but, could get some of their beat up guys healed up for the last LSC series against St. Edward.
Vanderburg says, St. Edwards is a solid team and one they’d like to win in a sweep.
The Lady Buff softball team has also had a pretty solid season with an overall record of 30-10.
This weekend they will have the chance to honor some seniors who have been great leaders to the team as they finish up conference play with Eastern New Mexico.
Head Coach says on top of focusing on the leadership the seniors have brought to the team, they need a lot of focus on the strong team that ENMU has as well.
