‘We are proud of you’: Randall County Commissioners pass resolution, honoring Special Olympics athletes

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday, the Randall County Commissioners Court honored Canyon and Randall High School unified track athletes by passing a resolution, recognizing the month of March as Special Olympics Awareness Month.
“We just can’t support you enough as you go off to state,” said Randall County Judge Christy Dyer. “We’re very excited about it, very proud of you and proud for you.”
The commissioners court honored unified athletes, their families and unified partners- pledging to commit to inclusion in the community.
In their first year participating in unified sports through SOTX and the UIL, they are advancing to the state track meet this week in San Antonio.
“We were super excited,” said Lilly Thurman, a unified track athlete at Canyon High School. “This is all of our first time competing in unified track and going to state so that’s amazing as well.”
Only three schools in The Panhandle and South Plains qualified for the state track meet... two of them being Randall and Canyon High Schools.
“I’m competing in the 400 relay and the 400,” said Kylie Ethier, a unified track athlete at Randall High School.
Talking with them, it’s clear to see they’re getting more out of the program than just a competition.
“It’s really fun seeing everyone’s personality come through, especially when they’re competing and just hanging out,” said Maretta Ramirez from Randall High School. “It’s really cool to see the bonds we’ve created and I had no idea I’d have friendships from this.”
Friendships they may not otherwise have built inside a regular classroom.
“It was good because you get to work with so many amazing people,” said Lindzy Hiatt, a unified track athlete from Canyon High School. “You get to make new friends and it was a great experience.”
As for what’s next for unified track, organizers hope this is just the beginning of unified sports in The Panhandle.
“Special Olympics is looking to add other sports in the near future like basketball and soccer,” said Brian Bailey, the unified champions school specialist. “We would just love to get the rest of the panhandle and south plains involved in this because let me just tell you you’ll be blessed if you do.”
