Stormy forecast!

There have been a few strong to severe storms in the far SE panhandle and the threat for more will hang around through 9 PM. The “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” that is in effect for the SE panhandle will expire at that time. We will keep a chance for more showers and thundershowers through the overnight hours but with little severe threat expected. Much better rain chances will come together for Wednesday as the main storm system approaches. At this time the severe weather threat is far to the east on Wednesday but heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will all be possible during the afternoon hours. This activity will come to an end around midnight with a calmer Thursday in the forecast.