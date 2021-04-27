Showers and Thunderstorms for some

We’re in First Alert mode here at Newschannel10 today as severe thunderstorms are possible in the southeast this afternoon. Before then, expect partly cloudy skies, much like Monday, with highs reaching into the low 80s with more winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, prompting fire danger concerns in the western portion of the area. Returning to severe weather, we’re watching for the threats of large hail, strong winds, and the possibility of a tornado or two. Then going into Wednesday, we’ll see a cold front arrive that could bring more widespread, and less severe rain chances.