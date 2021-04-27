Amarillo police arrest man charged with shooting near Bell and Ventura

By Bailie Myers | April 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 12:33 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said they arrested one man in connection with a shooting in south Amarillo this morning.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call at the Stone Canyon Apartments near Bell and Ventura when they were flagged down by witnesses of a shooting.

The witnesses told police they saw a person in a black, two-door car fire shots at another person and was seen leaving the area.

Officers caught up with the suspect and performed a felony stop on his vehicle.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jeremy Miller II.

He was transported and booked into the Randall County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say they found a rifle style BB gun inside his vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation by APD.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

