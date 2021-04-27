Amarillo police arrest man charged with shooting near Bell and Ventura

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said they arrested one man in connection with a shooting in south Amarillo this morning.
Officers were responding to an unrelated call at the Stone Canyon Apartments near Bell and Ventura when they were flagged down by witnesses of a shooting.
The witnesses told police they saw a person in a black, two-door car fire shots at another person and was seen leaving the area.
Officers caught up with the suspect and performed a felony stop on his vehicle.
Police arrested 20-year-old Jeremy Miller II.
He was transported and booked into the Randall County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers say they found a rifle style BB gun inside his vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation by APD.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
