Rain chances continue...

Almost all of the showers and storms have wound down across the area but we will keep a chance for more showers and thundershowers through the overnight hours with little severe threat expected. Much better rain chances will come together for Wednesday as the main storm system approaches. At this time the severe weather threat is far to the east on Wednesday but heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will all be possible during the afternoon hours. This activity will come to an end around midnight with a calmer Thursday in the forecast.