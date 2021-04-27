Potter County Fire and Rescue is now better prepared for calls after new ISO score

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire and Rescue is now better equipped to respond to calls, according to their new ISO score.
The evaluation consist of a pumper test, hose test, aerial ladder and elevating platform test, as well as classroom and field training.
It is given by the Insurance Services Office and sometimes has an impact on insurance rates.
The score is based on a one through 10 scale that measures how well a fire department can respond to the community, with one being the best and 10 the worse.
Potter County Fire and Rescue previously had a score of six within the five mile radius from a station, and a nine in the areas further than the five mile radius.
The department says after a lot of effort, training and funds to buy much needed equipment, they now have a four in both areas.
“We’ve got new protocols, we have joined forces with a Medical Director, Dr. Troutman, and we have the same protocols as AMR that run in the city,” said Steven Denny, public information officer for Potter County Fire and Rescue “So, we are really seeing a lot of great improvements that are really benefiting the citizens of Potter County.”
Very fitting to their logo “Pride of the West Side,” the volunteer run department is proud of this accomplishment.
“It means that all of our training, all of our preparing has paid off,” said Denny “We are so proud of this because a lot of municipal, full time, fully staffed fire departments in cities are not able to achieve a four ranking, so we are really proud of this ranking.”
Meanwhile, insurance companies sometimes use this score to set their rates.
In this case, this rating only applies to the unincorporated areas of Potter County.
However, pricing does vary.
“There are hundreds of insurance companies in business in the state of Texas, and each one of them has their own underlining factors and how they measure their claims,” said Camille Garcia, director of Communications and Public Affairs with the Insurance Council of Texas
She adds some insurance companies use it, some don’t and some factor it into their own rating systems.
Regardless, it is important to know what your insurance takes into consideration.
“We have the great state of Texas, we live in a state that see all sorts of weather events so whether it is hail or wind or tornadoes, all of which we are number one in the nation, we have a lot of claims data to really look at and set our pricing,” said Garcia.
She adds not only is it a good selling point from a real estate perspective, but is just comforting to know you are well protected.
This ISO rating for Potter County will go into effect this Saturday, which is when you can call your insurance agent and check if you qualify for a lower rate.
