Our Perspective on facts, local elections and voting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “Love thy neighbor,” a message we have all heard, many believe, but few seem to remember these days.
We have all had a tough 2020 and 2021, with a pandemic that shuck us all and we are still fighting through the emotions and the side effects, a race discussion that has everyone on edge, a national political theatre that we have never seen before, a regional political race that had more mud than we could stand and now a local race with malice and facts that are just not based in truth.
Emotions are high, frustration surfaces much faster than before and we must get a handle on how we go forward.
Here is some Perspective to consider: What if someone believes different than us? Do we listen to why or do we just disregard them? When did it become acceptable to make our emotions or perceptions, facts without substance? Facts are based on understanding the history behind the decisions, the dynamics around the point of contention and who actually had control of that decision.
Politics can be so misunderstood and the facts mis-represented or even spun based on inferences or must be scenarios.
Many want to put the “truth in our heads,” but it is our responsibility to understand why that one statement is being presented and see the whole truth.
Be careful to not get blinded by a half or partial truth and miss the entire truth.
In words that Grandpa used to say, “Don’t miss the forest for the trees.”
Do your homework, learn the facts and understand why you believe the way you do and then go VOTE.
Here are some fact check resources:
- To check out the Potter Randall Appraisal District to see who owns commercial and residential properties, click here.
- To view the NAACP of Amarillo’s Candidate forum, click here.
- To watch candidate interviews on NewsChannel 10′s The Chat, click here.
- To view any past Amarillo City Council meetings, click here.
- Check criminal records here: Potter County, Randall County
- Here are links to mayoral candidate websites:
- Here are links for candidates for City of Amarillo Councilmember, Place 1:
- Here are links for candidates for City of Amarillo Councilmember, Place 2:
- Here are links for candidates for City of Amarillo Councilmember, Place 3:
- Here are links for candidates for Amarillo Junior College District Board of Regents:
- Here are links for the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees candidates:
To view a sample ballot, click here.
