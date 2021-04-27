March of Dimes donating tablets to connect Amarillo families with NICU staff, babies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - March of Dimes is donating Lenovo tablets to help new moms with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals.
The tablets will connect moms with hospital staff digitally as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited in-person visitations for many families.
Thanks to the tablets, families and friends will be able to visit with the baby and stay connected and involved in the infant’s care.
“March of Dimes is here to help moms and families through every stage of pregnancy and the NICU journey,” says Lisa Dillard, West Texas Maternal Infant Health Director.
State Mission volunteers loaded the tablets with March of Dimes support content such as the My NICU Baby App, New Moms Need Blog and video conference apps like Zoom and Skype.
The organization said this gift if part of their effort to address the need for research, advocacy, education and resources to protect mothers and babies from COVID-19.
