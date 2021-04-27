The Claude Lady Mustangs take over the West Texas Commanches in late game thriller victory

CLAUDE, Texas - Quite a windy day for a softball game, it was working in favor for some players.
Bottom of the third inning, it’s 4 to 0 for Claude. Mustang’s Chancee Robinetter with a hit to the infield and Addie Watkins for the Commaches’ dives for the catch for the final out of the inning.
Top of the fourth frame, Commanche’s Gray with a nice hit to left center field for the RBI double. Commanches are coming back and it’s now 4 to 3.
Tie game in the 5th. Sage Lay for West Texas, with a chopper past first base, makes it to the grass and an RBI to get the one run lead.
Claude will come back in a thriller of a seventh inning to take the win 19 to 18.
The Claude Mustangs did recently seal the deal for the first ever district title. Head Coach Gaeron Cooley says it all comes down to players doing their jobs.
