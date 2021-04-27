Childress man sentenced to 45 years for first degree felony offense

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man was sentenced to 45-years in prison after violating probation terms.
On Friday, April 23, 32-year-old Tanner Dale Sims was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the first degree felony offense of aggravated robbery.
On August 8, 2020, Sims was arrested by Hall County officials, for the crime that had taken place on July 23, 2020.
Sims was placed on probation for five years on January 21.
The state filed a motion asking the Court to revoke Sims’ probation on Feb. 23, based upon his violation of certain conditions of his probation.
On Friday, one witness testified that Sims admitted to consuming methamphetamine, on multiple dates, and associating with known criminals during his time on probation.
The Judge found Sims had violated the terms of his probation, and sentenced Sims to the 45-year prison term.
Due to previous felony convictions, Sims minimum years increased to a 15-year-minimum first degree felony.
Sims is also required to pay the remaining fines and fees when he was placed on probation.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.