Belmar Elementary second grade class quarantined after positive COVID-19 case
By Tamlyn Cochran | April 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:50 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public health Department has quarantined the second grade class at Belmar Elementary due to a positive case of COVID-19.

In a statement, Amarillo ISD said that the decision is in line with the health department guidelines the district has been following the whole school year, and that the best chance of avoiding quarantine is by choosing to wear a mask at school.

It’s unknown how many students the quarantine involves.

