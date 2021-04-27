Belmar Elementary second grade class quarantined after positive COVID-19 case

After a positive case of COVID-19, the Amarillo Public Health Department has quarantined the Belmar Elementary second grade. That decision is in line with Amarillo Public Health Department guidelines that have been in effect in our community and followed by Amarillo ISD this entire school year. The best chance of avoiding quarantine is by choosing to wear a mask at school. Social distancing when possible and the use of desk shields at school may help reduce the number of students quarantined or isolated from COVID exposure.

Amarillo ISD