Amarillo police make 18 arrests, issue multiple violations during DWI and underage drinking enforcement operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested 18 people over the weekend as part of a DWI and underage drinking enforcement operation.
On Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24, officers from the Amarillo Police Department Juvenile Investigation Squad, Patrol Unit, Motorcycle Unit along with the Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, worked on a campaign to target DWI incidents and underage drinking.
On Friday, officers issued four minor in possession and four curfew violations at Thompson Park and two arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia at Austin Middle School. Police also made arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco product at John Stiff Park.
Between Friday and Saturday, law enforcement made a total of 16 arrests for DWI.
To report underage drinking or a possible DWI, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
