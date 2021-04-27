Amarillo man killed in motorcycle wreck

By Bailie Myers | April 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 6:21 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a 25-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle wreck last night in Amarillo.

Officers were dispatched about 11:00 p.m. to the scene at Foothill Drive and Cayman Court.

At the scene, officers discovered a blue and black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control.

The motorcycle struck a large tree at Cayman Court, according to police.

The driver, Marcus Leanard Vaught-Pitt, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

