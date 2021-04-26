WT softball sweeps Western New Mexico in double header

CANYON, Texas - A sunny and windy day for softball.
In game one, bottom of the third inning, it’s 6 to 1, Hailey Neira hits a soft grounder, just enough to bring in a runner for the 7th run of the game.
Fourth frame, buffs on the defense, Kyra Lair with a great pitching performance, gets te 3-up, 3-down inning. Making it look easy.
It’s 7 to 1 in the fifth inning, the Lady Buffs up to bat, Ruby Salzman with a single RBI straight past the second base and the Lady Buffs run rule the Mustangs 13 to 3 in the fifth inning.
