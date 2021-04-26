Warm and Windy, Again

Our Monday is shaping up to be very similar to our Sunday, warm temperatures reaching upwards of 90 degrees, if not more in some places, strong winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph with fire danger being the main concern. We’re currently seeing Red Flag Warnings in effect for the area until this evening. We’ll drop down once again into the 50s overnight. Looking ahead to the middle parts of the week, an incoming system Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures to the area, with a possibility for scattered thunderstorms.