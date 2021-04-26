Student job fair to be held at WT

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Student Employment Fair will take place at the university Wednesday.
The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. around the Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at the center of the WT campus.
Employers from 15 companies and 12 WT departments will be present and are looking to hire part-time and seasonal positions. Internships will also be available.
“Part-time jobs and internships are great ways to help students explore potential career opportunities,” said WT Career Services Director Kim Muller. “These opportunities can sometime turn into full-time opportunities after graduation and, ultimately, enrich the region with students who got their degrees from WT.”
