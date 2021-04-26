State health officials reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico counties today.
The report shows 12 cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County, six new cases in Roosevelt County and three new cases in Union County.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 196,844 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,027.
As of today, there are 112 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
177,866 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 7,674 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5,098
Quay County: 442
Roosevelt County: 1,884
Union County: 250
There have been 143 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 73
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 53
Union County: 9
There are 50,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 112
Briscoe County: 76
Carson County: 246
Castro County: 667
Childress County: 1,302
Collingsworth County: 221
Cottle County: 143
Dallam County: 1,019
Deaf Smith County: 2,760
Donley County: 185
Gray County: 1,754
Hall County: 336
Hansford County: 377
Hartley County: 726
Hemphill County: 517
Hutchinson County: 1,181
Lipscomb County: 281
Moore County: 1,998
Motley County: 39
Ochiltree County: 951
Oldham County: 122
Parmer County: 878
Potter County: 17,248
Randall County: 16,576
Roberts County: 56
Sherman County: 182
Swisher County: 418
Wheeler County: 442
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
There are 52,743 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 151
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 412
Castro County: 886
Childress County: 1,327
Collingsworth County: 258
Cottle County: 189
Dallam County: 1,007
Deaf Smith County: 2,688
Donley County: 338
Gray County: 1,980
Hall County: 413
Hartley County: 714
Hansford County: 819
Hemphill County: 546
Hutchinson County: 1,549
Lipscomb County: 291
Motley County: 79
Moore County: 2,233
Ochiltree County: 1,026
Oldham County: 245
Parmer County: 1,169
Potter County: 16,689
Randall County: 16,112
Roberts County: 57
Sherman County: 193
Swisher County: 755
Wheeler County: 484
There have also been 1,385 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 5
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 32
Childress County: 17
Collingsworth County: 9
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 65
Donley County: 15
Gray County: 54
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 23
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 100
Hutchinson County: 71
Lipscomb County: 12
Ochiltree County: 26
Oldham County: 4
Moore County: 71
Motley County: 8
Parmer County: 35
Potter County: 444
Randall County: 293
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 12
Swisher County: 17
Wheeler County: 10
There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 453
Cimarron County: 203
Texas County: 3,473
There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 25
There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 431
Cimarron: 197
Texas County: 3,379
