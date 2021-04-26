Shamrock EDC and Clarendon College celebrate first graduates of CDL program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After postponing the program’s start day because the instructor got injured, Claredon College and Shamrock EDC are excited to see the first four graduates of their commercial driving license (CDL) class.
Matt Stephenson, was injured at the end of last year.
“I blew out both of my knees,” said Stephenson.
During recovery, he heard about the new CDL classes, something he had never seen in the area before.
“There’s not really much further past high school around here,” said Stephenson. “So, I’m glad something is finally coming to town.”
He’s one of four students, who will be graduating from the CDL program, which is meant to bring job training and workforce development to the city of Shamrock.
“A lot of these guys, come out of the oil and gas industry,” said Mark Howard, president of Shamrock EDC. “A lot of those jobs have been lost over these past months and this is a great way for these guys to come, and in ferly short order be able to qualify to get a good paying job, able to take care of their families, their families can remain here in this area.”
The classes are available for individuals 18 and older, and the goal is to get a class A CDL license, which is required to drive vehicles like semis.
“There’s a lot of industrial business coming to this area, within the next few years so,” said Casey Upton, CDL instructor. “We’ve seen the need to start this program and get it going.”
“This is just going to grow and get better, because of the need,” said Lynn Ramsey, Shamrock Mayor.
According to the program’s instructor, the demand for the classes has remain steady and new classes start every Tuesday.
Both Clarendon College and Shamrock EDC are now looking into bringing more opportunities by adding a welding program later this summer.
“There’s a possibility of some construction coming to this area soon and I hope the welders that will be training, can fulfill those jobs,” said Texas Buckhaults, president of Clarendon College.
The official graduation date is May 7, and while some of the students have jobs lined up, others are looking to expand their training or start a new business.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.