Officials: 1 man arrested after search warrant at home in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant near NW 10th Street.
On Wednesday, April 22, officials conducted a search warrant resulting in an arrest of a man after finding narcotics in his home.
47-year-old Delmond Ray Carruthers was arrested on scene where officials found Cocaine, MDMA and Methamphetamine.
Officials also found two firearms in the home.
Delmond Ray Carruthers was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon and was transported to the Randall County Detention Center.
The investigation is still ongoing.
