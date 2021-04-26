2 hospitalized after shooting at Roosters Dance Hall in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a shooting over the weekend.
Around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, Moore County deputies were called to Roosters Dance Hall for shots fired.
When deputies arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in Amarillo and is in critical condition.
Deputies then contacted the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, and a full investigation began.
During the investigation, investigators identified a second victim who had been taken to a local hospital by a private citizen.
This victim was then taken to a hospital in Amarillo and is in stable condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.
