2 hospitalized after shooting at Roosters Dance Hall in Moore County

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 12:09 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a shooting over the weekend.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, Moore County deputies were called to Roosters Dance Hall for shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in Amarillo and is in critical condition.

Deputies then contacted the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, and a full investigation began.

During the investigation, investigators identified a second victim who had been taken to a local hospital by a private citizen.

This victim was then taken to a hospital in Amarillo and is in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

Posted by Moore County Sheriff's Office Texas on Monday, April 26, 2021

