FIRST ALERT TUESDAY!

It will be a calm but breezy evening and night with SW winds staying up at 10-20 mph through the early morning hours with lows in the mid 50s. The winds will be on the increase to 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph forming the dry line just east of the Amarillo area. This will allow for the formations of isolated severe storms for the eastern half of the panhandles. Main threats will be very large hail, damaging winds, lightning and maybe an isolated tornado or two. Large hail is the main threat from these storms. More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday but the severe threat is very low. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.