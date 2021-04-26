FIRST ALERT: Tracking possible severe weather late Tuesday into Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’re tracking a First Alert Day for possible severe weather late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
Right now, we’re keeping an eye on the further southeast portions of the area as a classic dryline set up could fire off severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. However, if the dryline sets up further east, our chances will diminish, so this will need to be watched closely.
As of right now the main threats we’re expecting are heavy rains and strong winds paired with damaging hail and a low risk for a tornado or two. This is a developing situation and we will continue to update this story as the event comes closer.
