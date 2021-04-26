Evacuation Order issued in Lincoln County, fire near Ruidoso expands

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for parts of the area after they say the Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso has expanded.
In a post to social media, LCSO says Bonito and Nogal Canyons in Lincoln County have been ordered to evacuate, as the Three Rivers Fire is expected to crest the summit from the western side of the mountains.
According to officials with the Lincoln National Forest, smoke is highly visible from Highway 54, thirteen miles west of the Three Rivers campground, near where officials believe the fire originated. The campground is roughly thirteen miles west of Ruidoso.
As of Monday morning, authorities say the fire has covered 30 acres. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
